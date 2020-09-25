PuneFFF participates in ‘global climate strike’ outside MPCB office

A letter addressed to the MPCB, drafted by PuneFFF, underscored the urgent need to take steps towards mitigating the climate crisis. It has been uploaded on PuneFFF's website for digital signatures, and the letter will then be submitted to MPCB.

The Pune chapter of Fridays for Future movement gathered outside the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) office on Friday to participate in the ‘global climate strike’ and to spread awareness on ‘climate justice’. While the event was dampened by coronavirus-related control measures, several people participated digitally by uploading a picture of their shoes and stating the reason why they stand with the global movement under the hashtag #GCSPune.

Some of the key issues discussed were urgent attention towards Mula, Mutha and Mula-Mutha rivers, destruction of riverbank, water pollution, the riverfront development projects, waste management, encroachment and construction on hills in Pune resulting in hill slope erosion and the threats to Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary. A letter addressed to the MPCB, drafted by PuneFFF, underscored the urgent need to take steps towards mitigating the climate crisis. It has been uploaded on PuneFFF’s website for digital signatures, and the letter will then be submitted to MPCB.

