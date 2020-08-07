Pune: Collectorate officials inspect Covid patient care at YCM hospital

Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram. (File) Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram. (File)

Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram on Friday said a team of officials from the collectorate has visited the PCMC-run Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) Hospital to do an on-spot inspection. He added that another team will also visit the hospital soon.

“Teams have been formed to do an on-the-spot inspection of the hospital. We want to find out the system in place for Covid-19 patients as well as the shortage of specialists and other doctors at the hospital,” Ram said.

Dr Rajendra Wable, dean, YCM Hospital and Medical College, said, “The collectorate officials who visited the hospital inquired about patient care and management. They were taken around the hospital. They wanted to know how patients are helped in case if the hospital does not have adequate beds to accommodate them.”

Dr Wable added that the team was told that the hospital administration provides information about the availability of beds in a particular hospital to relatives of patients. “We cannot do much beyond that as we ourselves are short-staffed,” he said.

The collector said, “At Sassoon hospital, we have put a system in place where in patients and their relatives are guided about the availability of beds in other hospitals. We expect the YCM hospital to take up the responsibility. We cannot make patients and relatives run from pillar to post. I have already spoken to PCMC Commissioner Shravan Hardikar about this and I am sure PCMC administration will take all necessary steps to alleviate to help Covid-19 patients.”

Ram added that another team of officials, who were expected to visit YCMH on Friday, had to cancel their visit due to busy schedule. “They will visit the YCM hospital and submit their report soon,” he said.

