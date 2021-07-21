Pune:Burglars trigger minor blast to break open ATM, flee with Rs 30 lakh

The incident was reported at an ATM kiosk located at Bhamboli near Chakan town, 25 km from Pune city, around 2.30 am on Wednesday.(Representational Image)

IN a daring heist in the early hours of Wednesday at an ATM kiosk near Chakan in Pune district, burglars broke open the cash dispenser by triggering a minor blast using an IED-like contraption, and fled with nearly Rs 30 lakh in cash, said officials from Pimpri-Chinchwad Police.

The incident was reported at an ATM kiosk located at Bhamboli near Chakan town, 25 km from Pune city, around 2.30 am on Wednesday. Officials from Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate said that a probe involving multiple teams has been launched after the heist came to light.

Deputy Commissioner of Police with Pimpri-Chinchwad police, Manchak Ippar, said, “Based on the available leads, including those from security cameras, it seems that there were two suspects who came to the ATM kiosk. They laid down a contraption like an IED and triggered a blast on the cash dispenser. The machine broke open and much of the cash was scattered around the kiosk. They collected the cash from the machine, which was scattered in a tray, and fled. They seem to have left behind some cash, possibly because it was dark.”

“According to bank officials, there was cash of around 40 lakh in the dispenser and based on what is left behind, it seems that the burglars have managed to flee with cash of Rs 28 to 30 lakh. Multiple teams are probing the case and are working on various clues. There was a similar attempt in the recent past at Ranjangaon. We are probing into possible links with that case too,” said Ippar.