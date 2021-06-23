Pune ZTCC launches online organ donation pledge form

ZTT has as many as 1600 patients who require a kidney, 600 who need a liver transplant, 50 for heart, and 75 patients who require two organs (multi-visceral) on their waitlist.

Pune’s Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee (ZTCC) has launched an online organ donation pledge form to reach out to people during the pandemic and spread awareness about organ donation. “All one has to do is scan the QR code and pledge organs. Be a hero, be an organ donor,” Aarti Gokhale, Central Coordinator, ZTCC, Pune, said.

There are four ZTCCs in Maharashtra – Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Aurangabad.

“During the first wave last year we were able to enlist 41 braindead patients as organ donors while this year there have been only 13 organ donors. Due to the pandemic and subsequent lockdown-like restrictions our teams were unable to physically visit organisations and educational institutions to provide forms and ask citizens to enlist their willingness to donate organs,” Gokhale said.

ZTT has as many as 1600 patients who require a kidney, 600 who need a liver transplant, 50 for heart, and 75 patients who require two organs (multi-visceral) on their waitlist.

From January 1 till June 21 this year there were 13 deceased donors and a total of 33 organs could be retrieved. However, only 13 kidneys and livers each could be transplanted, Gokhale said. While two hearts were sent from Pune to Hyderabad and Mumbai. From Jan to December 2020 there were 41 patients who were listed as brain stem death donors. A total of 48 organs were retrieved last year.

“There are a large number of people who die due to non-functioning organs. According to the union health ministry data, approximately five lakh people die every year due to the non-availability of organs with authorities pleading for stepping up the organ donation programme. We need to create more awareness about organ donation and encourage as many people to scan the QR code and fill the pledge form, Gokhale said. The donor card can also be directly accessed by logging on to the ZTCC website,” she added.

‘Gulmohar’ a 13-minute film on organ donation awareness

ZTCC will also try to reach out to people and bridge the gap through their new film ‘Gumohar’. The film is centred around the theme: “Donate organ, save life” and will be soon released at various national and international film festivals.