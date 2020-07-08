Pune ZP to make 82 villages tanker-free in 2 years

The planning and mapping of the project is expected to be over in next few months. (Representational) The planning and mapping of the project is expected to be over in next few months. (Representational)

The Pune Zilla Parishad has undertaken an ambitious project of making 82 water stressed villages tanker-free in the next two years. Ayush Prasad, CEO of Pune Zilla Parishad, said the project will see participation of various departments.

Spread across the Pune district, these villages have been facing chronic water scarcity for the last five years and had to resort to tankers to meet their water needs. Even the good monsoon last year could not solve their problem. The water scarcity is mostly due to the geographical and geological conditions of these villages, which do not allow percolation or growth of the water table.

Prasad said the action plan will include departments like the Groundwater Survey and Development Authority (GSDA), Irrigation, Rural Water Supplies working in tandem to solve the problem of villages. He added that schemes like ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’, ‘Har Khet Pani’ will also used to find solutions in these villages.

The planning and mapping of the project is expected to be over in next few months.

