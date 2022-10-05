Pune Zilla Parishad sets up ‘inspection unit’ to monitor implementation of projects

INSPIRED by the War Room and Project Management units in the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister’s office, the Pune Zilla Parishad has set up a Development and Scheme Inspection Unit, which will monitor public works and welfare schemes. District Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil inaugurated the unit on Monday.

“The unit will have six staffers. It has a video conferencing and communication facility. With the help of Pune ZP’s software system that allows contractors to fill up daily updates on work progress, it will monitor progress of all public works sanctioned under District Planning Committee, Zilla Paris-had Cess, central and state government grants. It will also help in monitoring the execution of welfare programmes and schemes of various departments,” stated ZP CEO Ayush Prasad in a release.

Prasad said the unit will also help in grievance redressal with a toll-free call centre. “In the future, the unit will support services extended by the Zilla Parishad such as solid waste and sludge management. It will also help in disaster management such as bed management for Covid-19 patients, monitoring of vaccination etc. It will help in data management and real time coordination,” he said.