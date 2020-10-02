Pune ZP screens 25 lakh people for Covid in ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ campaign

According to district health officials, till date, two lakh people have been tested in Pune rural of which 55,092 (27.4 per cent) are Covid-19 positive. (Representational)

At least 2,775 people were identified as Covid-19 positive in a survey of 25 lakh residents conducted by the Pune Zilla Parishad as part of ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ campaign.

As many as 25.98 lakh residents were surveyed across 574 villages and at least 22,908 are suspected to be infected with Covid-19, Ayush Prasad, CEO of Pune Zilla Parishad told The Indian Express.

District health officer Dr Bhagwan Pawar said the survey was started on September 15 and 2,330 teams visited more than 11.64 lakh homes. The first survey round will be completed by October 5 and the second round will commence on October 14.

The report was presented at a meeting held by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday to take stock of the Covid-19 situation in the district.

According to district health officials, till date, two lakh people have been tested in Pune rural of which 55,092 (27.4 per cent) are Covid-19 positive. At least 41,774 have recovered and 11,924 are active Covid-19 patients across hospitals. At least 1,394 people from Pune rural have died due to Covid-19. The case fatality ratio has come down from 3.2 per cent on August 23 to 2.5 per cent on September 30.

From among 13 tahsils, the highest number of active Covid-19 cases are at Haveli, Khed and Maval. In Pune rural, there are eight dedicated Covid hospitals, 109 dedicated Covid health centres and 61 Covid care centres.

An analysis of the 1,034 Covid-19 deaths in Pune rural till September 30 showed that 43 per cent were in the age group of 60-75 years while 765 were male. At least 54 per cent of the persons who died due to Covid-19 had co-morbidities, Bhagwan Pawar said

