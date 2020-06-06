Pune ZP devises single-window platform for tax collection from industries

The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) Act allows gram panchayats to recover property taxes from industrial units located in their areas. (Representational) The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) Act allows gram panchayats to recover property taxes from industrial units located in their areas. (Representational)

In order to bring about clarity in the way gram panchayats levy taxes on industries, the Pune Zilla Parishad has devised a centralised single-window system. Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer (CEO) of Pune Zilla Parishad, said the present system will ensure systematic collection of taxes without creating problems for industries.

The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) Act allows gram panchayats to recover property taxes from industrial units located in their areas. However, both industrial units as well gram panchyats have been complaining about the system. Gram panchayats alleged that industrial units within their area did not allow their officials to enter their premises to asses taxes. Industries, however, claimed harassment by gram panchyats, who send their tax invoices at the last minute.

Prasad said the system aims to address the problems and streamline the problem. Instead of gram pachayats trying to access taxes on their own, they will be allowed to tax the industries based on their sanctioned built-up area by the MIDC. Companies will be allowed to pay their property taxes on the MIDC’s portal and the tax will be shared in equal parts between the MIDC and gram panchayats.

“Gram panchayats do not have proper information on how to assess taxes and thus they often end up under assessing the same. With the present move, they will now be assessing as per the building permission given by the MIDC, which will help them in assessing correct taxes,” he said.

The single-window system will help companies to pay taxes from MIDC’s payment gateway and prevent any kind of harassment. Prasad said it was done to improve on ease-of-doing-business in Pune.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.