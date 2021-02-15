Pune: ZP CEO Ayush Prasad gets first vaccination dose of Covaxin

The second dose of Covaxin was administered to 31 healthcare workers at Aundh District Hospital. (Representational)

The youngest IAS officer in Pune district, Zilla Parishad CEO Ayush Prasad (31), got the first dose of Covaxin at Aundh District Hospital on Monday, when the vaccination drive for frontline workers began. “My wife Dr Indrani Misra, who is a paediatric consultant, also took the Covaxin shot. As per the protocol, we searched for our names, showed respective government identity cards and took the vaccine made by Bharat Biotech… we sat there for half-an-hour and gave an undertaking that we are fine,” said Prasad.

“We are undertaking a special vaccination drive from Tuesday and in the next four days, aim to cover the Revenue department, police officials and rural development, urban development and education department officials,” said Prasad.

Special buses will be arranged and a batch of 50 will be sent to the respective sites to get vaccinated, he added.

District Collector Dr Rajesh Deshmukh has conducted several meetings via video-conferencing with municipal councils, and encouraged frontline workers to go ahead for the inoculation.

“The frontline workers who were involved in the ‘my family my responsibility’ campaign will also be encouraged to take the vaccine,” said Prasad.

Meanwhile, the second dose of Covaxin was administered to 31 healthcare workers at Aundh District Hospital, said civil surgeon Ashok Nandapurkar.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.