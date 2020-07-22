Pune Zilla Prishad digitises infrastructure records to track, prioritise developmental projects

Ayush Prasad, CEO of the Zilla Parishad, said this process will help in holistic development of areas that otherwise has always been ad-hoc. (Representational) Ayush Prasad, CEO of the Zilla Parishad, said this process will help in holistic development of areas that otherwise has always been ad-hoc. (Representational)

The Pune Zilla Parishad has digitised infrastructure records to tabulate infrastructure works and created an asset registry to help members track and prioritise developmental projects.

The Zilla Parishad hopes this will help elected representatives better plan development projects in their respective areas.

Ayush Prasad, CEO of the Zilla Parishad, said this process will help in holistic development of areas that otherwise has always been ad-hoc.

In the Zilla Parishad, developmental works are suggested by elected representatives, which are then tendered and executed by the local body.

Works like construction of community halls and installation of water purifying systems are normally carried out under various budget heads.

But according to experts, the process has certain flaws due to which many works are often repeated. One of the problems faced in the developmental process is that contractors try to yield undue influence in selection of work, experts said. Like other local bodies, some representatives often bag more work than others simply because they are more aware than others, experts said.

In the infrastructure survey, which was started three months ago, gram panchayats were asked to identify the available infrastructure in their area and to point out infrastructure that they would require. This collated list was shared with public representatives.

Once the survey was done, an online system was created on the official website of the Zilla Parishad, which allowed members to log in. The interactive system listed out the works and the works proposed at the gram panchyat level. Once on the system, members could add new projects or set work priority. The highest priority work goes before the subject committee of the Zilla Parishad and once it approves the same, the project goes for budgeting and tendering.

Sharad Bhutte Patil, a Zilla Parishad member from Ambethan ghat in Khed, said the online system and tabulation of work was a welcome move. This will inculcate the habit of planning and regular follow-ups on the part of Zilla Parishad members, he said. “As the dashboard lists all the works they can recommend, it allows a member to make a studied decision,” he added.

The digitisation of records will help members track and prioritise works, he further said. “But this system must be implemented in its true spirit. This should not become an excuse for the administration to push paper,” he added.

