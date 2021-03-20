Pune Zilla Parishad to re-hire 983 discontinued health personnel for COVID facilities

In July 2020, additional medical and paramedical staff were hired by the Zilla Parishad to man its primary health centres (PHCs), COVID-19 care centres (CCCs), dedicated COVID health centres (DCHC) and COVID-19 hospitals throughout the district. (Express photo by Ashish Kale)

Owing to the alarming rise in the number of COVID-19 patients in Pune District, the Zilla Parishad administration has decided to re-hire 983 medical and paramedical personnel that the medical facilities run by the administration had discontinued in the last few months.

In July 2020, additional medical and paramedical staff were hired by the Zilla Parishad to man its primary health centres (PHCs), COVID-19 care centres (CCCs), dedicated COVID health centres (DCHC) and COVID-19 hospitals throughout the district. It also runs WIPRO’s COVID facility in Hinjewadi and Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) hospital in Bibvewadi.

However, with the waning of the COVID-19 cases from October 2020, the staff was slowly discontinued. Most of them were removed from December 31, 2020 with only 25 per cent staff remaining until March 31.

However, in the light of the growing number of cases in the state and the district, the Zilla Parishad administration has asked its health department to re-hire medical and paramedical personnel who were employed with it until December 31, 2020 and also those who were discontinued after January 15, 2020.

They will be re-hired for a period of three months, that is until the end of June 2020.

The health authorities have been strictly instructed to only re-hire those individuals who have previously worked in the health facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic, so that they have the relevant experience and expertise. They have also been instructed not to hire those staffers who had been irregular and underperforming during the period stints.