Pune Zilla Parishad to promote property ownership among women this International Women’s Day

The Pune Zilla Parishad (ZP) has organised a special gram sabha to celebrate International Women’s Day (March 8) and is taking efforts to encourage property ownership among women.

“Property ownership is an important aspect of empowerment and the Pune ZP is working hard to facilitate this aspect,” Ayush Prasad, CEO of Pune ZP, said.

Over the last few weeks, gram panchayats in the Pune district have organised special camps to include women’s names on property cards under the MahaFerfar campaign. “We have seen an encouraging response from several households to our appeal. We will distribute the property cards to the women in these special gram sabhas,” Prasad said.

“We will also accept applications for mutations in property cards to include women’s names. In villages where survey under the Swamitva Scheme of Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Government of India and Commissionerate of Survey and Settlement, Department of Revenue, Government of Maharashtra is complete, the updated property card with maps would be given to the women,” Prasad added.

Meanwhile, gram panchayats have been allowed to incur expenditure to publicise the special gram sabha, arrange for transportation, hire a hall to hold the meeting and make the meeting available online. Employers have been requested to allow women employees to participate in the gram sabha, without any loss in wages.

“Nearly 2.5 lakh women are part of self-help groups in Pune district. During the gram sabha, we hope to mobilise and organise all women to be part of a self-help group. We hope to elect a federation at the village and the cluster level of these self-help groups. The gram sabhas will also discuss the plan for the implementation of one cluster one product program in their villages,” he added.

“Along with the police and the women and child development department, we hope to make homes, workspaces and public places safe for women. We have asked gram sabha to make plans, that may include the formation of vigilance committees and also undertake proactive action against – domestic violence, child sex abuse, preventing sexual harassment at workspace, areas unsafe for women in public spaces and the practice of dowry in marriages. By facilitating a discussion on issues that are otherwise not spoken, we would get specific feedback that would lead to administrative and social measures that would annihilate such gender-specific crimes,” Prasad said.

The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day is ‘gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow’.