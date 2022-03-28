Pune ZP prepares encyclopedic manual listing services, sharing information on more than 1,000 works

To celebrate the 60th year of its formation and the 75th year of India’s independence, the Pune Zilla Parishad has prepared an encyclopaedic manual detailing how the organisation mapped the process of rendering services and listing information on 1,183 types of works.

“We have listed all the works that are undertaken (1,183 types) and mapped the process of rendering the service by listing the information needed to process each service, the supporting documents needed to prove the information, the rules for taking the decision, the format of the order for the decision and how the decision is to be implemented (which could be another service),” said Ayush Prasad, Pune ZP CEO.

“We have also become the first organisation to notify all services under the Right to Public Services Act,” said Prasad and added that for more than six months, the ZP staff worked 2-3 hours every week to do this work.

Rahul Kalbhor, the principal of Gram Sevak training institute at Manjari, said that this was an ambitious project of the Pune ZP which aims to serve as a model for all 34 Zilla Parishads across the state. “We have tried to give a unified direction to all services rendered,” Kalbhor said.

“A file tracking system was set up and a committee was constituted to monitor its implementation. Standing order files are completed and as part of the process, we were able to identify mistakes in how we were working previously and have also identified redundancies. The quality of note sheets have improved and erroneous files do not move around,” Prasad added.

“The encyclopaedic manual of all ZP works helped us transfer and execute the transfer orders as part of table rotation for 83 per cent of our clerks – many of whom had been serving the same desks for many years – to break monopolies, key officials involved in the process pointed out. We have logically delegated 128 powers of the CEO – the ones without discretion and within the financial limit for subordinate officers,” Prasad said.