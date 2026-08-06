ChatGPT, private classes, YouTube: How Pune students studied for NASA test

Students with parents and teachers at IUCAA for the third and final round of the selection process. (Express Photo by Soham Shah)

With dreams of NASA in their eyes, 258 students from zilla parishad schools from across Pune district lined up at the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA). Over three days, they were interviewed by professors and external staff for an opportunity of a lifetime. Twenty five of them will be selected to visit NASA in the United States, while another 25 will visit the European Space Agency. Another 50 will visit the Indian Space Research Organisation in Bangalore.

This is the second year the Pune zilla parishad has conducted the Space Research Centre Visit initiative. In 2025, 25 class 6 and 7 students had visited NASA while 50 had visited ISRO after being selected from over 13,000 over three rounds of selection. This year, the number has increased to 19,254.