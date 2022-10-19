scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

Pune Zilla Parishad releases medical officers’ manual towards improving quality of diagnosis

Ayush Prasad, CEO, Pune Zilla Parishad, told The Indian Express that the manual would be used for training and as a reference book in Primary Health Care Center and Sub Center.

Dr Vijay Kumar Wagh, Additional District Health Officer, Pune Zilla Parishad, said the officials have mapped the disease load in the district to prepare the manual.

Pune Zilla Parishad has released a medical officers’ manual as part of a new initiative to improve the quality of medical diagnosis. The manual aims at updating the medical officers with the latest protocols of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The manual prepared by a group of practicing Medical Officers has been extensively peer reviewed through medical colleges and experts at state and national levels. Maharashtra Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil was the chief guest at a function held recently where the manual was released.

Ayush Prasad, CEO, Pune Zilla Parishad, told The Indian Express that the manual would be used for training and as a reference book in Primary Health Care Center and Sub Center. “It would standardize diagnostic, surgical and health extension services in the district. It will empower Intern-Doctors serving their rural bonded periods and BAMS Doctors to diagnose and treat illnesses more accurately. It will ensure quality services and accurate referrals,” Prasad said.

The manual integrates identification, testing, diagnosis and treatment.

Dr Vijay Kumar Wagh, Additional District Health Officer, Pune Zilla Parishad, said the officials have mapped the disease load in the district to prepare the manual.

“Some aspects are more district specific such as we have identified symptoms that are more pronounced in the district and provided standard protocols for treatment including the use of equipment, the need for diagnostic tests and body scanning. Through the manual, we are encouraging the use of generic medicines,” Dr Wagh said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What explains Delhi’s love affair with palm trees?Premium
What explains Delhi’s love affair with palm trees?
‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are we...Premium
‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are we...
Festivals raising airfares, economy more than business on some routesPremium
Festivals raising airfares, economy more than business on some routes
How can a baby have this kind of a disease… This is murder: Familie...Premium
How can a baby have this kind of a disease… This is murder: Familie...

There are 101 primary health centres in Pune district and more than 225 medical officers. A survey was conducted to find out the common illnesses that people sought treatment for. The details were recorded and analyzed whether it was a common cold, headache, joint pain or communicable diseases like tuberculosis and even non communicable diseases like diabetes and hypertension. The details have also been listed about the medico-legal challenges and cases that medical officers at the rural primary health centre may have to tackle.

More from Pune

Among the list of possible symptoms, one or two may be more common in the cases being reported in the district and the doctors are being encouraged to check for them. The manual integrates identification, testing, diagnosis and treatment. It brings together the entire team of doctors, nurses, multipurpose workers, Auxiliary nursing midwives (ANMs, Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) in order to provide good treatment. It empowers them by highlighting when and how by encouraging the use of equipments that have been provided in the Primary Healthcare Centers Upgradation Program of the Pune Zilla Parishad. It lays down clear responsibilities, Prasad added.

First published on: 19-10-2022 at 04:15:42 pm
Next Story

Cong banks on experience, legacy & performance for ticket selection, with little time left for campaigning in Himachal

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 19: Latest News
Advertisement