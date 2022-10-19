Pune Zilla Parishad releases medical officers’ manual towards improving quality of diagnosis

Pune Zilla Parishad has released a medical officers’ manual as part of a new initiative to improve the quality of medical diagnosis. The manual aims at updating the medical officers with the latest protocols of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The manual prepared by a group of practicing Medical Officers has been extensively peer reviewed through medical colleges and experts at state and national levels. Maharashtra Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil was the chief guest at a function held recently where the manual was released.

Ayush Prasad, CEO, Pune Zilla Parishad, told The Indian Express that the manual would be used for training and as a reference book in Primary Health Care Center and Sub Center. “It would standardize diagnostic, surgical and health extension services in the district. It will empower Intern-Doctors serving their rural bonded periods and BAMS Doctors to diagnose and treat illnesses more accurately. It will ensure quality services and accurate referrals,” Prasad said.

Dr Vijay Kumar Wagh, Additional District Health Officer, Pune Zilla Parishad, said the officials have mapped the disease load in the district to prepare the manual.

“Some aspects are more district specific such as we have identified symptoms that are more pronounced in the district and provided standard protocols for treatment including the use of equipment, the need for diagnostic tests and body scanning. Through the manual, we are encouraging the use of generic medicines,” Dr Wagh said.

There are 101 primary health centres in Pune district and more than 225 medical officers. A survey was conducted to find out the common illnesses that people sought treatment for. The details were recorded and analyzed whether it was a common cold, headache, joint pain or communicable diseases like tuberculosis and even non communicable diseases like diabetes and hypertension. The details have also been listed about the medico-legal challenges and cases that medical officers at the rural primary health centre may have to tackle.

Among the list of possible symptoms, one or two may be more common in the cases being reported in the district and the doctors are being encouraged to check for them. The manual integrates identification, testing, diagnosis and treatment. It brings together the entire team of doctors, nurses, multipurpose workers, Auxiliary nursing midwives (ANMs, Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) in order to provide good treatment. It empowers them by highlighting when and how by encouraging the use of equipments that have been provided in the Primary Healthcare Centers Upgradation Program of the Pune Zilla Parishad. It lays down clear responsibilities, Prasad added.