Pune Zilla Parishad presents Rs 266 crore budget, emphasis on health and farmer support

The Pune Zilla Parishad has the deepest pockets among all zilla parishads in Maharashtra. (File)

The Pune Zilla Parishad presented its annual budget on Tuesday with a total outlay of Rs 266 crore. The budget lays special emphasis on health, care of the elderly, providing farmers with financial and technical support and extending basic amenities to overlooked areas of villages.

The Pune Zilla Parishad has the deepest pockets among all zilla parishads in Maharashtra. In 2020, it had a budget of Rs 303 crore and in 2019, Rs 421.5 crore (including supplementary budget). For the coming fiscal, the budget has shrunk considerably due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, the budget was presented by zilla parishad vice-president Ranjit Shivtare. Zilla Parishad president Nirmala Pansare, CEO Ayush Prasad and other members of the zilla parishad were also present.

Shivtare announced several new programmes that the zilla parishad – which has recently taken several novel steps towards gender equality and improving health infrastructure in the rural parts – will undertake this year.

The focus of the budget was on health with announcements such as a programme for a ‘Malnourishment-Free Pune’, introduction of geriatric care facilities for senior citizens, a programme for early detection of cancer, ensuring availability of free dental care and the establishment of disability correctional facility at Aundh.

Shivtare said that the zilla parishad will appoint Shetkari Mitras to help farmers in applying for bank facilities and government schemes.

“To support farmers fulfil all documentation requirements to access agriculture loans and insurance, Shetkari Mitras will be appointed in each revenue village. To provide mobile soil testing and emergency response to prevent crop losses due to diseases, two Agri Ambulances will be given to Krishi Vikas Kendras. To prevent post-harvest losses, godowns will be established in 316 villages. Through convergence with other schemes, cold storages will be established in areas rich in horticulture. A food park is proposed at Narayangaon,” said Shivtare.

He also said the zilla parishad will provide animal husbandary treatment and service at the doorstep to dairy farmers. “The district will get 18,366 new cattle sheds. Also, more than 10,000 tonnes of inland fisheries will be developed in village ponds,” said Shivtare.

He also announced a ‘maternity leave-type benefit’ for women from poor households working in the unorganised sector in which financial assistance will be provided them.

Other plans include water budgeting and strengthening of water storage structures in tanker-fed villages. At least 100 villages with high-incidence of poverty have been selected for intensive implementation of MGNREGA where 100 workers will get 100 days of work.

Apart from this, cluster schools will be set up with direct benefit transfer scheme for travelling aid. Mock exams and scholarship training programmes will be organised for competitive exams along with career counselling.

“English learning workshops will be held across schools, especially with regard to science education. All solid waste generated in rural areas will be processed and recycled. Grey water management programmes will be taken up. The zilla parishad will set up a company for cluster waste trading,” said Shivtare.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.