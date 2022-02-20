Pune Zilla Parishad officials embark on inter-state visits to study best practices

Officers at the Pune Zilla Parishad are all set to embark on a slew of inter-state visits meant to study best practices and strategies adopted by various governments across the country. As part of the endeavour, the officers have been grouped into five teams, each of which would visit one or two states, including Himachal Pradesh and Haryana, West Bengal and Sikkim, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan, and Kerala.

“The visits would broaden their perspective through interaction with officers of other states. They will receive field training on steps to be taken for effective implementation of schemes and innovative governance initiatives,” said Zilla Parishad CEO Ayush Prasad.

Each team’s visit would be for five to six days between February 20 and March 30, 2022, such that the work at Pune Zilla Parishad is not affected. The host state governments have appointed nodal officers to coordinate the visits.

The visits would help the zilla parishad reassess implementation strategies of various programmes and services. “For example, we will study the Svamitva Scheme of the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj in Haryana which is currently leading in its implementation. Similarly, by studying Mission Bhagiratha of Telangana, we will be able to better our implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission. Haritha Keralam will help us with the Mazhi Vasundhara Abhiyan project. The Nadu-Nedu programme of Andhra Pradesh will boost development of the Model Schools programme. The Dhara Vikas programme will aid in improving minor irrigation works in western regions of the district,” the CEO said.

“Best practices from across India can be adapted and brought to Pune district to improve governance. By studying the Family Card System of Haryana along with the Digital Panchayat Services and CORE Dashboard of Andhra Pradesh, we will be able to better design and implement e-governance initiatives such as MahaLabharthi, ZP Visible and ZP Sewa. The experiences of Kudumbashree in Kerala and the Society for the Elimination of Rural Poverty in Telangana will help us improve our support to nearly 2.5 lakh women in Pune who are part of self-help groups. Life Mission in Kerala and Janta Clinics in Rajasthan will give pointers on improving primary healthcare services,” he pointed out.

The teams would study the implementation of MGNREGA, citizen service centres, rural housing schemes, solid waste management, rural roads, development plans of gram panchayats, panchayat samitis and zilla parishads in several states. These visits would also help in team-building among the administrative leadership in Pune.

All teams will return to the headquarters before the scheduled start of the Maharashtra State Legislature session. A day-long workshop will be held once they return on March 6 that would include a presentation on the best practices that can be adopted in Pune. A joint report would then be submitted to the President of the Pune Zilla Parishad and the state government.

“Such field exposure visits are an important part of the training policy of central and state governments. These training visits have been approved by the General Body of the Pune Zilla Parishad on November 22, 2021 and the rural development department of the Maharashtra government. The visits have been organised from the savings in the training budget as classroom training could not be held due to Covid-19 restrictions,” said Prasad.

Heads of departments, block development officers and administrative officers at the zilla parishad will participate in the exercise. Each team is headed by an officer of the rank of Additional Chief Executive Officer or a senior Selection-Grade Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

“We would like to thank the state governments for approving our visits. Their support is an example of cooperative federalism,” Prasad underlined.

Pune Zilla Parishad has been at the forefront of policy Innovations with many of its schemes having been adopted at the national and state levels. The Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samitis have already achieved over 80% of their annual targets.

The CEO of Pune Zilla Parishad will be at the headquarters during this period to ensure that work continues seamlessly.