Pune zilla parishad launches citizen feedback system ‘Majhi ZP Majha Aadhikar’

The Pune zilla parishad has launched a portal ‘Majhi ZP, Majha Adhikar’ for social audit of public works and feedback of a work.

“The portal was launched by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar recently. Its objective is to carry out social audit of public works and elicit feedback of the work,” zilla parishad CEO Ayush Prasad told The Indian Express.

Prasad said a citizen can login to the Mahalabharthi Part of the Pune zilla parishad’s website and click on the tab ‘Majhi ZP, Majha Adhikar’. “A citizen can select the taluka and village to see the works executed by the Pune zila parishad,” he said.

Prasad added that citizens can submit feedback with comments and photos. “They can also give star ratings to the works done by the zilla parishad. The feedback will be used by the zilla parishad to evaluate the works,” he said.

The zilla parishad in a statement said the portal also marks a fundamental change in governance as till date, most government programmes seek just complaints. “Through this programme, we are seeking both appreciation and complaints of the works done through public money,” he said.