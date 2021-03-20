Pune Zilla Parishad identifies super-spreaders to curb Covid-19 infections

During the last year’s surge in cases, super-spreaders were identified as the cause of Covid-19 spread and both Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporations (PCMC) have talked about the role of such people. (File)

Faced with an exceptional increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, the Pune Zilla Parishad has undertaken a program to identify and test super-spreaders of the virus. Around 1.5 lakh such spreaders were identified out of which 500 had tested positive for Covid-19.

Ayush Prasad, the CEO of Pune Zilla Parishad, defined super-spreaders as people whose social interaction is much higher than common people. Politicians, traders, social workers have been identified as super-spreaders. “After screening then we tested at random people of which 500 tested positives,” he said. Those who had tested positive, have been isolated and treated. Prasad mentioned that such people if not isolated and treated on time would have spread the virus among the general population.

During the last year’s surge in cases, super-spreaders were identified as the cause of Covid-19 spread and both Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporations (PCMC) have talked about the role of such people.

Prasad said the vast majority of people who tested positive were asymptomatic. While cases are on the rise, Prasad mentioned that targeted intervention has helped rural Pune to at least slow down the spread in some parts of the district. Tehsils, which are peri-urban in nature, he said have been showing increase in cases due to their higher mobility and movement of people.

As Covid-19 cases keep on rising, systematic demands have gone up for increasing the vaccination cover. At present, the Centre has allowed the vaccination of senior citizens and people above 45 years of age with comorbidities to be vaccinated. Members of Parliament and industry leaders have talked about allowing for universal vaccinations. Similarly, demands have gone up for inclusion of people like traders etc as frontline workers to be made eligible for vaccination. Prasad said the present vaccination system is a centrally-sponsored scheme and as the implementing agency the Zilla Parishad is following the letter and spirit of the law.