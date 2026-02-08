Bogus voting for ZP polls in Pune: 9 booked, fake Aadhaar and voting cards seized

Police suspect that the accused were promised money for bogus voting by some local persons who may be linked to candidates contesting the ZP and Panchayat Samiti elections. (Express Photo)

At least nine persons have been booked in separate cases of bogus voting during the Zilla Parishad (ZP) and Panchayat Samiti elections in Pune district, police said.

In one incident, citizens nabbed a group of six persons, including a woman, on suspicion of bogus voting at a polling centre at Jogeshwari Vidyalaya in Kesnand between 1.30 pm and 4.30 pm on Friday.

Election officials checked the suspects at the spot and informed the police after allegedly recovering fake Aadhaar cards and voting cards from them. The suspects were taken into custody for investigation.

Police havaldar Balasaheb Haral lodged a first information report (FIR) in the case at the Wagholi police station. An offence was registered against the six accused under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 337 (forgery of record of court or public register) and 172 (personation at elections).