Pune Zilla Parishad directs home quarantine for 50,000 to prevent spread of COVID-19

The Pune Zilla Parishad has directed home quarantine for at least a minimum of 50,000 people across 1405 gram panchayats and 1850 villages in the district as one of the measures to prevent spread of corona virus disease (COVID 19). Ayush Prasad, CEO of Pune ZP told The Indian Express that the increase in number of cases of COVID-19 has had people returning from Mumbai and Pune in large numbers to their villages.

“We have surveyed 6.15 lakh households after the 41-year-old anganwadi worker was detected positive with COVID-19. The woman is critical at Pune’s Bharati hospital and her five close relatives are positive with the infection. However, we are not sure where she may have contracted the infection as she had not travelled outside the country. Her husband works in the hospitality sector and her sister’s daughter is an employee with Infosys. From March 3 till March 16, the woman had attended a wedding at Mumbai’s Vashi and participated in health programmes in Velha tehsil of Pune district. She had travelled by public transport and jeep”, Prasad added.

Already, 3,171 persons are under home quarantine and now another order has been issued directing 50,000 people to stay at their homes for the next 14 days. “This is a crucial measure we have insisted upon to prevent the outbreak from reaching the rural areas”, the Pune ZP CEO told The Indian Express.

“We have a strong tracking system in the rural areas and at least 3000 ASHA workers assisted by paramedical workers and medical officers across primary health centres will be involved in this task,”Prasad added.

Thousands of persons from rural areas work in urban areas such as Mumbai and Pune that may put them at a risk of COVID-19 due to interaction with foreign nationals. “As a precautionary measure, we have placed all migrants under home quarantine. This action would prevent the spread of the disease in rural areas and incase any migrant is infected with Corona, we could get him / her to medical treatment quickly.” said Prasad.

“We have been conducting surveys of rural households over the last 10 days when the first case of CoViD was detected in Pune. We have completed surveys of 6.15 lakh of the 9.30lakh households. Symptomatic persons have been checked as well. Till now, there have been no case of COVID-19 in rural areas, and two of the 31 cases of Pune are in peri-urban areas.”, said the Pune Zilla Parishad.

After the Aanganwadi Sevika was found to be COVID positive, over 70 teams of doctors and paramedics were deputed to a Taluka for a second round of checks. 104 persons have been placed on home quarantine on basis of contact tracing. High risk contacts among them were tested as well and were found to be negative. All persons showing any symptoms have also been checked by the team of doctors in the Talukas.

The ZP had previously surveyed all households to identified persons with underlying health conditions. All of those identified persons and senior citizens have been advised to also place themselves under home quarantine. Gram Panchayats have been asked to support them with necessary care.

