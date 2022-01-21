Pune Zilla Parishad begins check-ups, guidance for kids identified with malnutrition, other ailments

The Pune Zilla Parishad has identified in the 0-6 age group 2,099 malnourished children, and another 5,201 kids who are likely to require medical intervention for various ailments and deficiencies.

Beginning Friday, the children will be taken for check-ups by specialists and guidance by dieticians.

Medical officers and community health officers screened 3.2 lakh children in last one month in the age group of 0-6 years residing in rural areas of Pune.

Of the 5,201 children, 1,181 required opthalmological treatment, 329 had different childhood diseases, 1,373 had various deficiencies, 1,511 had ENT (ear, nose, throat) related ailments, 238 had birth defects while 569 had skin disease. The children were screened across 13 tehsils –Ambegaon, Baramati, Bhor, Daund, Haveli, Indapur, Junnar, Khed, Maval, Mulshi, Purandar, Shirur and Velhe.

The data was entered into a diagnostic support software system to assist the doctors in accurate diagnosis. “We will conduct blood tests and body scans to recommend medical, surgical and nutritional intervention to ensure good health of our children,” Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer of Pune Zilla Parishad, said. The interventions would be free-of-cost.