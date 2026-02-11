Pune zilla parishad beats all districts in Maharashtra e-governance race; scores near-perfect 196.25

Pune zlla parishad has secured first rank in the Chief Minister’s 150-Day E-Governance Reform Programme, scoring 196.25 out of 200 (Express illustration)

Pune zlla parishad has secured first rank in the Chief Minister’s 150-Day E-Governance Reform Programme, scoring 196.25 out of 200, the highest among all district administrations in Maharashtra, as per the official statement released on February 10.

The assessment covered seven key parameters: official website management, Aaple Sarkar system, e-Office, office dashboard, WhatsApp chatbot, use of Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain, and application of Geographic Information System (GIS).

Pune Zilla Parishad was also selected as ‘Specially Commendable’ under the Sevakarmi Programme.

Earlier, Pune Zilla Parishad had ranked third in the state under the Chief Minister’s 100-Day Action Plan Programme. Under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer Gajanan Patil, the zilla parishad implemented multiple digital initiatives to enhance transparency, efficiency, and citizen-centric service delivery. Patil congratulated Additional CEO Chandrakant Waghmare, Project Director Shalini Kadu, Deputy CEO Shrikant Kharat, department heads, officers, and staff for their performance, with special appreciation for the General Administration department’s role in programme integration and presentation.