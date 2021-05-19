Pune Zilla Parishad accountant held for accepting bribe

The State Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested an accountant with Pune Zilla Parishad for allegedly demanding and accepting bribes from a printing contractor for issuing bills related to the printing of COVID-related forms.

The accountant Vijay Madhukar Chitode is posted with the National Health Mission project at Pune Zilla Parishad. The complainant is a printing contractor whose firm was given the contract of printing various forms related to post COVID status of patients and also of health certificates of sugarcane cutting workers.

For processing the bills of the printing assignment, Chitode allegedly demanded Rs 25,000 from the contractor. Subsequently, the contractor approached the ACB.

The bribe amount was later negotiated down to Rs 20,000 and after preliminary verification of the demand, the ACB team laid a trap. Chotode was caught red-handed on Tuesday while accepting the bribe from the contractor. He has been booked under the provision of the Prevention of Corruption Act in an offence registered with Bundgarden police station in Pune City.