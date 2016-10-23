Pune: Zero-accident training on construction sites for developers held

Balewadi slab collapse site. (File photo) Balewadi slab collapse site. (File photo)

Taking serious note of accidents happening on construction sites, CREDAI Pune Metro in association with National Safety Council on Saturday organised a two-day training program for its developers and engineers. It was inaugurated by Dinesh Waghmare, Commissioner, PCMC and Additional Labour Commissioner Ratnadeep Hendre.

To propagate awareness, a Site Safety Manual and Real Estate Developers Manual were also published. Also present on the occasion were CREDAI president Kushal J K Shroff, CREDAI Pune Metro president Shantilal Kataria, vice president Anil Pharande, and Safety Committee president Ranjeet Naiknavre.

The program stressed on mandatory registration of labour working in any construction site. If the registration is not done, the labourers do not get any government help in case of accidents. In spite of having labour laws, it is seen that registration is not followed strictly. Developers should follow these laws so that the labourers benefit from these laws made for their betterment, it stressed.

Waghmare said, “CREDAI is observing its social responsibility very aptly and is doing extremely good work in educating its people.” He also appealed to CREDAI to help them in implementing the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. Hendre suggested initiating Zero Accident Site Awards to encourage developers to follow smart practices. “Instead of shifting blame on each other when the accidents happen, it is better to equip ourselves with knowledge on how to complete projects with zero rate of accidents,” said Kataria. In the training, participants will be judged through examination and certification will be given.

