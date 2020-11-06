Pune: YRNF’s 13th edition takes place online this year

The fair will be formally open to customers on Creaticity’s online platform, creaticityonline.com. (Representational)

The Yellow Ribbon NGO Fair (YRNF), one of the biggest shopping festivals in Pune, is being held online from November 1 to November 8, in light of the preventive measures against Covid-19.

The fair gives a platform to many NGOs, farmers, artisans and self-help groups (SHGs) to showcase and sell their products. Owing to the pandemic, participants of the fair have been finding it difficult to sell their products and earn their livelihood. Most of them are not digitally equipped to manage online platforms. Keeping this in mind, Ishanya Foundation helped them in the process of getting listed online and promoting their products during the fair.

Speaking about the 13th edition, Parul Mehta, managing trustee, Ishanya Foundation, said, “Our commitment to this cause has been unflinching for over a dozen years now, and we did not want to miss out this year…”

The fair will be formally open to customers on Creaticity’s online platform, creaticityonline.com.

