scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, November 06, 2020
Bihar polls

Pune: YRNF’s 13th edition takes place online this year

The fair gives a platform to many NGOs, farmers, artisans and self-help groups (SHGs) to showcase and sell their products. Owing to the pandemic, participants of the fair have been finding it difficult to sell their products and earn their livelihood.

By: Express News Service | Pune | November 6, 2020 11:40:41 pm
Yellow Ribbon NGO Fair, Pune shopping festival, online shopping festival, Covid crisis, Pune news, Maharashtra news, Indian express newsThe fair will be formally open to customers on Creaticity’s online platform, creaticityonline.com. (Representational)

The Yellow Ribbon NGO Fair (YRNF), one of the biggest shopping festivals in Pune, is being held online from November 1 to November 8, in light of the preventive measures against Covid-19.

The fair gives a platform to many NGOs, farmers, artisans and self-help groups (SHGs) to showcase and sell their products. Owing to the pandemic, participants of the fair have been finding it difficult to sell their products and earn their livelihood. Most of them are not digitally equipped to manage online platforms. Keeping this in mind, Ishanya Foundation helped them in the process of getting listed online and promoting their products during the fair.

Speaking about the 13th edition, Parul Mehta, managing trustee, Ishanya Foundation, said, “Our commitment to this cause has been unflinching for over a dozen years now, and we did not want to miss out this year…”

The fair will be formally open to customers on Creaticity’s online platform, creaticityonline.com.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 06: Latest News

Advertisement