Watch: Youths vandalise shops, assault people in Pune’s famous mobile market

A youth was arrested and two minors apprehended after they vandalised shops and assaulted people using sticks and machetes in Pune’s popular Tapkir Galli mobile market Monday evening in the latest incident in which youngsters have spread terror among city residents, police said.

Shabbir Sayyed, Senior Police Inspector, Faraskhana police station, said some of the shop owners chased and nabbed the rioters before handing them over to the police. “The arrested youth has been identified as Haidar Shaikh, 18, a resident of Patil Estate. Two juveniles have also been apprehended. They claim to have caused the trouble under the influence of alcohol. We will produce the arrested accused in court today (Tuesday),” he said.

According to officers, the youths entered the popular market off Shivaji Road at 6.30 pm, their faces covered with handkerchiefs, and started damaging shops and beating up people. CCTV footage from some of the shops shows the incident led to commotion in the area and shop owners quickly started pulling down shutters to safeguard their goods.

Pune has been increasingly reporting incidents in which groups of youths – now referred to as Koyta gangs – use machetes to strike terror among city residents. Earlier, such incidents were limited to the outskirts of Pune, but in the last few weeks main city areas, including Bhavani Peth and now Budhwar Peth, have witnessed such incidents.

The issue was also raised in the state Assembly recently by Opposition leaders, and Pune’s Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil promised that these gangs will be stopped soon.