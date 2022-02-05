Pune: Youth attacks teenager over unrequited love, arrested

The police have arrested a youth for allegedly attacking a 17-year-old girl with a sharp weapon over unrequited love.

The accused has been identified as Dnyaneshwar Rajendra Nimbalkar (22), a resident of Chandan Nagar.

The teenaged girl has lodged an FIR in this connection with the Vimantal police station. The police said that the accused was allegedly harassing the complainant for the last few days. They added that Nimbalkar intercepted the girl on the Khulewadi Road in Chandan Nagar on Friday, while she was returning from college, and reportedly attacked her with a sharp knife. Nimbalkar also allegedly tried to strangle the victim. The girl has suffered injuries on her face, back, chest and abdomen. The injured girl was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The accused has been booked under Sections 307 and 341 of the Indian Penal Code.