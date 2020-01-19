Follow Us:
Pune: Youth suffers cardiac arrest while playing online game, dies 2 days later

A 23-year-old man suffered a cardiac arrest while playing an online battle game on his cell phone on Thursday evening. He was admitted to a hospital, where he died in the early hours of Saturday.

The youth, Harshal Devidas Memane, was a resident of Shindewasti in Ravet.

According to police, Memane was playing the online game on his phone on Thursday evening, when he suffered a heart attack and fell unconscious. His family members rushed him to a private hospital in Ravet area, but he died at 6.50 am on Saturday.

Police are probing whether stress caused by the online game led to the heart attack.

