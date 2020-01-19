Pune: Youth suffers cardiac arrest while playing online game, dies 2 days later

Police are probing whether stress caused by the online game led to the heart attack. (Representational Image) Police are probing whether stress caused by the online game led to the heart attack. (Representational Image)

A 23-year-old man suffered a cardiac arrest while playing an online battle game on his cell phone on Thursday evening. He was admitted to a hospital, where he died in the early hours of Saturday.

The youth, Harshal Devidas Memane, was a resident of Shindewasti in Ravet.

According to police, Memane was playing the online game on his phone on Thursday evening, when he suffered a heart attack and fell unconscious. His family members rushed him to a private hospital in Ravet area, but he died at 6.50 am on Saturday.

Police are probing whether stress caused by the online game led to the heart attack.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App