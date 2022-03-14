Pune: Youth stabs 16-year-old girl multiple times before attempting suicide

A 16-year-old schoolgirl was critically injured after she was stabbed multiple times with a knife allegedly by a 20-year-old man on the premises of a school in Pune on Monday morning, the police said, adding that the boy later tried to kill himself by consuming a poisonous substance.

The incident took place around 11 am when a farewell ceremony was being organised for the students of Class 10 at the school located in Vadgaon Sheri, officers said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rohidas Pawar said, “The 20-year-old attacked the girl with a knife multiple times in the stomach and hand. The incident took place on the school premises. The girl has been critically injured and is currently under treatment.”

The DCP added, “Sometime later, the boy consumed poison and was rushed to a hospital. We are trying to determine the sequence of events ahead of the attack and the reasons behind it.”

A police officer who is part of the probe said the attack may have been the fallout of an unreciprocated love affair.