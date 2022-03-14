scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, March 14, 2022
Must Read

Pune: Youth stabs 16-year-old girl multiple times before attempting suicide

The critically injured girl is under treatment. The incident took place around 11 am on the premises of a school in Vadgaon Sheri when a farewell ceremony was underway for Class 10 students.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
March 14, 2022 4:54:47 pm
A police officer who is part of the probe said the attack may have been the fallout of an unreciprocated love affair.

A 16-year-old schoolgirl was critically injured after she was stabbed multiple times with a knife allegedly by a 20-year-old man on the premises of a school in Pune on Monday morning, the police said, adding that the boy later tried to kill himself by consuming a poisonous substance.

The incident took place around 11 am when a farewell ceremony was being organised for the students of Class 10 at the school located in Vadgaon Sheri, officers said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rohidas Pawar said, “The 20-year-old attacked the girl with a knife multiple times in the stomach and hand. The incident took place on the school premises. The girl has been critically injured and is currently under treatment.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The DCP added, “Sometime later, the boy consumed poison and was rushed to a hospital. We are trying to determine the sequence of events ahead of the attack and the reasons behind it.”

More from Pune

A police officer who is part of the probe said the attack may have been the fallout of an unreciprocated love affair.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 14: Latest News

Advertisement