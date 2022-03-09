Pune youth raise slogans, and awareness, on Women’s Day

(Written by Swarali Joshirao)

“Why are periods impure?”, “Raising kids and domestic work, women’s responsibility. Why?”, “Why is she tagged a mother, sister, wife or friend? Isn’t she a human being?” Posters conveying such thought- provoking messages greeted locals at JM Road in front of Sambhaji Garden as Pune youngsters, belonging to Let’s Talk forum, decided to celebrate Women’s Day in a unique way on Tuesday. The youngsters raised slogans, engaged passersby in conversation and played motivational music to drive home the message.

Tirthali Jangam, 19, said, “Wishing Happy Women’s Day doesn’t suffice. The question is do we have equal position in the society? It’s time we should start a conversation about this.”

Pramod Dahule, 22, said, “I come from Yavatmal, where even a girl and a boy talking are viewed as criminals. I feel blessed to be a part of this city, which encourages such conversations.”

Aditya Dod, 21, a member of Let’s Talk, said the forum would continue with such initiatives. “We are going to conduct discussions every Sunday at 10.30pm near ABC Chowk,” he added.