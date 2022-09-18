Pune: Youth held, minor accomplice detained for setting vehicles ablaze over Ganesh fest dispute

Pune police arrested a 19-year-old youth and detained his minor accomplice for allegedly setting ablaze six vehicles in the parking lot of a residential building on Saturday following a dispute over vargani or the contribution to the Ganesh festival celebrated in their housing society, officers said.

An FIR has been registered in this regard at Sinhagad Road police station by a local resident. The police identified the arrested accused as Vishant Shrimant Misal.

According to officers, four motorbikes and two cars were gutted in the fire which was detected in the parking lot of the building around 2 am. The fire brigade was alerted soon and the blaze was brought under control in 15 minutes, but the vehicles were completely gutted by then, the police added.

Inspector Shailesh Sankhe, in-charge of Sinhagad Road police station, said, “Our probe suggests that the fire was an act of arson. We have arrested a 19-year-old and his 17-year-old minor accomplice. Both are students.” Officials said the suspects and the residents had a fight at the time of the Ganesh festival over the vargani contribution, following which the two had allegedly threatened the residents