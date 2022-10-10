scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 10, 2022

Pune: Youth held for using hidden device during recruitment exam for defence civilian employees

Officials from Yerawada police station identified the arrested accused as Aman Rameshwar Singh, 22, who hails from Haryana.

Singh was one of the candidates appearing for an examination for the recruitment of 'Group C' defence civilian employees. (File/representational image)

The Pune police have arrested a youth from Haryana after he was found in possession of a hidden mobile communication device wrapped in dressing tape during an ongoing examination for the recruitment of defence civilian employees on Sunday.

The examination was held on Sunday on the premises of the sports complex of the Bombay Engineer Group and Centre at Khadki in Pune. An FIR has been registered in this regard by one of the exam supervisors who is an Army official of Subedar rank.

“During the checking based on primary suspicion, the candidate was caught in possession of a mobile communication device having a SIM card which was wrapped in dressing tape and was hidden inside his shirt. The exam-conducting authorities reported the matter to us and we placed the candidate under arrest,” said an officer who is investigating the case.

“We are now probing whether the arrested candidate has any accomplices and whether he is part of a larger group involved in exam malpractices like this. We are also probing how he was communicating through the device,” he added.

The police have booked the candidate under provisions of the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and Other Specified Examinations Act, 1982 along with Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to cheating and forgery.

Various investigating agencies, including Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad police and the CBI have in the recent past probed multiple cases of malpractices in defence and state government recruitment processes.

First published on: 10-10-2022 at 05:02:03 pm
Live Blog

