Pune: Youth held for robbing bank employee

PUNE CITY police have arrested a youth for allegedly robbing a bank employee of Rs 67,000. Rohit Pawar (27), resident of Purandar, lodged the FIR in this case at the Swargate police station on Tuesday. The arrested accused has been identified as Ganesh Darade (24), who is a resident of Karve Nagar in Pune and a native of Beed district.

Police said Pawar is a bank employee in Alibag and was going to his native place in Purandar on February 18 on a motorcycle when two persons allegedly intercepted him near Swargate bus depot around 11.30 pm.

The duo allegedly thrashed Pawar and forcibly took him to Mukund Nagar on his motorcycle. Then they allegedly beat him again and took his PhonePe password and transferred Rs 67,000 into the bank account of the accused. Based on Pawar’s complaint, police booked the two accused under sections 394, 364 (a), 34 of the IPC and Sections of the IT Act. Police said Darade is preparing for competitive examinations conducted by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission.

Inspector Somnath Jadhav, who is investigating the case, said, “The robbed money was transferred into Darade’s bank account. His bank account has been frozen now. A court has remanded him to police custody for two days. Search is on for his accomplice.”