Pune youth held for cheating jewellery shop owners by showing fake online payment confirmation messages

Pune City Police arrested a 25-year-old youth for allegedly cheating several jewellery shops by showing them fake online payment confirmation messages after buying ornaments. The police have recovered gold and a car totalling worth Rs 8 lakh from his possession.

After an FIR was lodged by a jeweller, a police team headed by senior inspector Arvind Gokule picked up the accused, identified as Vishal Manik Ghodke, for questioning. Ghodke is a resident of Undri.

According to the FIR, a man, who identified himself as Akash Tupe, purchased a gold ring from the complainant’s jewellery shop and showed a PhonePe confirmation message and left the shop, pretending he had made the payment.

The police probe later found that Ghodke was allegedly involved in the crime and had cheated over 50 jewellery shop owners by showing them edited screenshots of fake PhonePe payments on his cell phone after purchasing ornaments.

His modus operandi was to scan the QR code at the shops and then show them a screenshot of a failed payment message. He then quickly edited this message to create a screenshot showing the payment has been made.

The police have so far confirmed his involvement in nine cases of cheating jewellery shops in different parts of Pune city and rural areas. A court has remanded the accused to police custody for six days for further investigation. The police have booked him under Sections 406, 420 of the Indian Penal Code.