Pune: Youth, friends booked for cutting birthday cake with sword

A youngster and his friends have been booked for allegedly cutting a birthday cake with a sword at a public place and then circulating photographs of it on social media.

As per the FIR, police have booked Swapnil Potbhare, Mahendra Saravde, Salim Shaikh, Abhishekh Devkar and three others under sections of the Arms Act.

Police said on the night of October 5, the accused allegedly gathered at Balaji chowk in Bhosari area. Police said they allegedly cut a birthday cake with a sword at the spot, and a photograph of the cake-cutting went viral on social media.

