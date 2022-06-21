Pune: Youths duped of Rs 16 lakh after being offered jobs at PMC; three arrested

Pune police have arrested three men for allegedly cheating youths lakhs of rupees on false assurances of giving them jobs at Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Police said the accused persons include Ashish Ubale, who is a PMC staffer and two others, Sandip Udamle and Yavshob Devkule.

In this connection, Om Memane (24), lodged an FIR at Kothrud police station on Sunday. Police have booked three persons under sections 420, 465, 467, 471, 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

As per the FIR, between November 2020 and January 2022, the accused persons allegedly accepted Rs 16.1 lakh from the complainant and his friends Sharad Shinde and Mayur Pawar, assuring to give them jobs at the municipal corporation.

The accused then allegedly gave three separate bogus appointment letters in the name of a deputy commissioner of a PMC department to the complainant and his friends.

Initially, the trio thought these were genuine appointment letters. But after knowing that the letters were fake, they approached the police and lodged a complaint of cheating.

Investigation officer, sub inspector Sagar Savale, said, “We have arrested the three accused. Accused Ubale worked with the municipal corporation. Probe is on to know whether they have cheated more job aspirants in a similar manner.”