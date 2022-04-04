Pune: Youth drowns in Khadakwasla dam while swimming with friends

An 18-year-old youth drowned in the Khadakwasla dam in Pune on Sunday when he went for a picnic along with his friends and entered the waters for swimming, said the police.

The deceased has been identified as Yogesh Navnath Navale (18) from Ahmednagar who was residing in the Bibwewadi area of Pune. The incident took place around 3.30 pm when Navale went to the backwaters of the Khadakwasla dam, where swimming is prohibited.

Inspector Yashwant Nalavade, in-charge of the Haveli police station, said: “Navale came for a picnic with some friends. Sometime around 3.30 pm, he entered the waters for a swim and disappeared after a while. Subsequently, the fire brigade rescuers were called and his body was fished out a while later.”

Officials said that despite repeated warnings and signboards which ask people to stay away from the waters, several people enter the dam for swimming and frolicking. Cases of drowning have been reported in the same area in the past as well, they said.