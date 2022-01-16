scorecardresearch
Pune: Youth booked for ‘bomb hoax’ at city airport

🔴 He was annoyed due to repeated checking of his luggage. He allegedly questioned the airline staffer at the spot why his bag was being checked again and again, and whether it carried a bomb.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
January 16, 2022 12:34:52 am
A first information report in this case was lodged at the Vimantal police station on Friday.

AN OFFENCE has been lodged against an youth for alleged bomb hoax at the Pune International Airport in Lohegaon. A first information report in this case was lodged at the Vimantal police station on Friday. Police said the accused, a 21-year-old from Kashmir currently residing at Bhugaon, had come to the airport to take a flight on Thursday night.

He was annoyed due to repeated checking of his luggage. He allegedly questioned the airline staffer at the spot why his bag was being checked again and again, and whether it carried a bomb.

On hearing the word bomb, the staffer panicked. The youngster and his luggage was again checked and later an offence was lodged against him under sections 505 (1) (b), 182 of the Indian Penal Code for spreading bomb hoax and causing panic at the airport.

