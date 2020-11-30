Pune: Youth booked for abetment to suicide after minor girl’s kin allege conversion bid

An officer from Tofkhana police station said the girl’s maternal aunt is married to the youth’s uncle.

The Ahmednagar district police has arrested a 19-year-old youth from Pune on charges of abetting the suicide of a 15-year-old girl whose family has alleged that he was pressuring her to change her religion.

The girl was found hanging from the ceiling in her house in Ahmednagar on November 25. While no suicide note was found, a case of abetment to suicide was registered at Tofkhana police station Saturday based on the complaint filed by the girl’s mother.

“The girl and the youth first met 18 months ago when she had come to visit her aunt in Pune. The two started talking to each other over messenger apps and also kept meting,” said an officer. After she died by suicide, the girl’s mother approached the police with a complaint that the boy was pressuring her to convert to his faith.

Following this, the police booked the youth on charges of abetment of suicide and criminal intimidation under IPC and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The police probe has revealed that in March, the girl had approached a government-run helpline for the offences against minors. She had complained about the youth pressuring her to convert.

Police are yet to find out what action was taken on the girl’s complaint to the helpline.

Superintendent of Police of Ahmadnagar, Manoj Patil, said an offence had been registered based on the complaint given by the family of the girl.

