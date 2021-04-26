Pune youth among two arrested for reselling Remdesivir at Rs 70,000 per vial

The blackmarket prices of each vial has seen an upward trend in the recent past, police said.

The Pune Police have arrested two persons for allegedly selling Covid drug Remdesivir at Rs 70,000 per vial. Among the accused is a 22-year-old who had purchased the medicine when his father had tested positive for Covid and later started illegally selling it with higher margins.

On Sunday, a team from the Unit 1 of the Pune City Crime branch received a tip off that two persons were selling Remdesivir vials at Rs 70,000 each. A trap was laid near a hospital on Karve Road and two accused, aged 22 and 31, were detained. Police recovered three vials of Remdesivir injection from them. They were later placed under arrest after verifying that they were selling Remdesivir illegally and had, in fact, sold at least five.

Inspector Bharat Jadhav of the Crime Branch said, “The probe has revealed that the 22-year-old man’s father had tested positive few days ago and had experienced difficulty in procuring Remdesivir. He started selling the vials at much higher price by procuring them by various means. He also had to pay his father’s medical bills for which he used the money earned through illegal sale. He has sold at least five vials like this before getting caught. We have recovered three vials from him and his accomplice. We are probing how he managed to get the vials.”

Police said that the man’s father recovered from Covid after treatment.

An official from the Crime Branch said, “We have till now arrested 16 persons in eight separate offences of illegal sale of Remdesivir injections at black market prices in which 15 Remdesivir vials have been recovered. We have observed the price at which the vials are being sold illegally has seen upward trend which implies people in desperation are paying huge sums of money get this medicine.”