Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

Pune: Youth arrested with 2 pistols, 5 cartridges

Police identified the accused as Shubhrat Bansode, a resident of Hadapsar, and said that he planned to sell the firearms to some criminals in the city.

Assistant Police Inspector Gajanan Jadhav, who is investigating the case, said that attempts were on to find out where Bansode procured the firearms from and to whom he was going to sell them.

A 22-year-old man with a criminal record was arrested in Pune a few days ago with two country-made pistols and five live cartridges in his possession, the Pune city police said on Monday. The police identified the accused as Shubhrat Bansode, a resident of Hadapsar, and said that he planned to sell the firearms to some criminals in the city.

Acting on a tip-off, police constable Swapnil Jadhav, who was part of a patrolling team from Lonikand police station, laid a trap and nabbed the accused on Theur Kesnand Road. A search allegedly revealed that Bansode had the firearms with him. Bansode was arrested and charged under sections of the Indian Arms Act, the police said.

Assistant Police Inspector Gajanan Jadhav, who is investigating the case, said that attempts were on to find out where Bansode procured the firearms from and to whom he was going to sell them. Bansode was arrested in a few criminal cases in the past too, the police said.

First published on: 04-10-2022 at 12:07:16 pm
