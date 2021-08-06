Pune youth arrested for brandishing pistol in public place to celebrate murdered friend’s birthday

August 6, 2021 6:55:21 pm
Pune City Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a youngster after he and his aides celebrated the birthday of a friend, who was murdered a few days ago, by brandishing a country-made pistol and cutting a cake at a public place.
The accused, Akshay alias Prasad Kanitkar, was arrested from a spot near the Navnath Datta Mandir in Bibvewadi on Thursday. During searches, police recovered a country-made pistol and a live cartridge worth Rs 25,200 from his possession.
Kanitkar was celebrating the birthday of his friend Bhavesh Kamble, a criminal who was murdered a few days ago, said police. Police said Kanitkar and his 15 aides had gathered at a spot in Bibvewadi, where they allegedly shouted slogans in remembrance of Kamble, waved a pistol in the air and also cut a cake at the spot.
An offence has been lodged in this case at the Bibvewadi police station under sections of the Arms Act.
