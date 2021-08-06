scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 06, 2021
Must Read

Pune youth arrested for brandishing pistol in public place to celebrate murdered friend’s birthday

The accused, Akshay alias Prasad Kanitkar, was arrested from a spot near the Navnath Datta Mandir in Bibvewadi on Thursday. During searches, police recovered a country-made pistol and a live cartridge worth Rs 25,200 from his possession.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
August 6, 2021 6:55:21 pm
Tamil Nadu fraud case, Tamil Nadu fraud woman, Tamil Nadu collector's assistant, Tamil Nadu woman held, indian expressAn offence has been lodged in this case at the Bibvewadi police station under sections of the Arms Act.(Representational)

Pune City Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a youngster after he and his aides celebrated the birthday of a friend, who was murdered a few days ago, by brandishing a country-made pistol and cutting a cake at a public place.

The accused, Akshay alias Prasad Kanitkar, was arrested from a spot near the Navnath Datta Mandir in Bibvewadi on Thursday. During searches, police recovered a country-made pistol and a live cartridge worth Rs 25,200 from his possession.

Kanitkar was celebrating the birthday of his friend Bhavesh Kamble, a criminal who was murdered a few days ago, said police. Police said Kanitkar and his 15 aides had gathered at a spot in Bibvewadi, where they allegedly shouted slogans in remembrance of Kamble, waved a pistol in the air and also cut a cake at the spot.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

An offence has been lodged in this case at the Bibvewadi police station under sections of the Arms Act.

Click here for more

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 06: Latest News

Advertisement