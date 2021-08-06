Pune youth arrested for brandishing pistol in public place to celebrate murdered friend’s birthday

An offence has been lodged in this case at the Bibvewadi police station under sections of the Arms Act.(Representational)

Pune City Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a youngster after he and his aides celebrated the birthday of a friend, who was murdered a few days ago, by brandishing a country-made pistol and cutting a cake at a public place.

The accused, Akshay alias Prasad Kanitkar, was arrested from a spot near the Navnath Datta Mandir in Bibvewadi on Thursday. During searches, police recovered a country-made pistol and a live cartridge worth Rs 25,200 from his possession.

Kanitkar was celebrating the birthday of his friend Bhavesh Kamble, a criminal who was murdered a few days ago, said police. Police said Kanitkar and his 15 aides had gathered at a spot in Bibvewadi, where they allegedly shouted slogans in remembrance of Kamble, waved a pistol in the air and also cut a cake at the spot.

An offence has been lodged in this case at the Bibvewadi police station under sections of the Arms Act.

