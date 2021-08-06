Pune: Youth arrested for wielding pistol in public place

An offence has been lodged at the Bibvewadi police station under Sections of the Indian Arms Act. (Representational)

The Crime branch of the Pune city police have arrested a youngster as his friends for showing off a pistol at a public place in Bibvewadi while celebrating the birthday of their friend who was killed earlier.

Police have identified the deceased as Akshay, aka, Prasad Kanitkar, a resident of Bibvewadi. Acting on a tip-off, a crime branch team had laid a trap and nabbed Kanitkar from a spot near the Navnath Datta Mandir in Bibvewadi on Thursday.

During searches, cops recovered a country-made pistol and a live cartridge worth Rs 25,200 from his possession. A statement issued by the police informed that Kanitkar’s friend Bhavesh Kamble was murdered some days ago.

Police added that Kanitkar and his 15 aides had gathered at a spot in Bibvewadi on July 7. They allegedly shouted slogans remembering Kamble and then waved a pistol and cut cake at the spot. An offence has been lodged in this case at the Bibvewadi police station under Sections of the Indian Arms Act.