Friday, August 06, 2021
Pune: Youth arrested for wielding pistol in public place

During searches, cops recovered a country-made pistol and a live cartridge worth Rs 25,200 from his possession.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
August 6, 2021 9:58:24 am
An offence has been lodged at the Bibvewadi police station under Sections of the Indian Arms Act. (Representational)

The Crime branch of the Pune city police have arrested a youngster as his friends for showing off a pistol at a public place in Bibvewadi while celebrating the birthday of their friend who was killed earlier.

Police have identified the deceased as Akshay, aka, Prasad Kanitkar, a resident of Bibvewadi. Acting on a tip-off, a crime branch team had laid a trap and nabbed Kanitkar from a spot near the Navnath Datta Mandir in Bibvewadi on Thursday.

During searches, cops recovered a country-made pistol and a live cartridge worth Rs 25,200 from his possession. A statement issued by the police informed that Kanitkar’s friend Bhavesh Kamble was murdered some days ago.

Police added that Kanitkar and his 15 aides had gathered at a spot in Bibvewadi on July 7. They allegedly shouted slogans remembering Kamble and then waved a pistol and cut cake at the spot. An offence has been lodged in this case at the Bibvewadi police station under Sections of the Indian Arms Act.

