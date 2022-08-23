scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

Pune: Youth arrested for raping 16-year-old girl

Police have booked the accused under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

Based on allegations made by the complainant, police have also invoked the SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the accused.

A young man in his early 20s was arrested in Indapur for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in his neighbourhood. The girl’s mother lodged the first information report in this case on Sunday.

Police have booked the accused under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). Based on allegations made by the complainant, police have also invoked the SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the accused.

More from Pune

According to the FIR, the accused allegedly raped the girl at a farm on Saturday morning. Two more persons who came to the spot in a car were allegedly also involved in the crime. However, the probe so far has not confirmed gang-rape. Police said the accused was an acquaintance of the victim. “We are probing the allegations made in the complaint. One person has been arrested,” said the investigating officer.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Barbell Strategy, Safety N...Premium
UPSC Key-August 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Barbell Strategy, Safety N...
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch upPremium
In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch up
No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menuPremium
No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 23-08-2022 at 12:57:29 am
Next Story

As state plans 8-lane Expressway, experts say move not enough to reduce accidents

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Fully deserved: Carlsen congratulates Praggnanandhaa after losing

Fully deserved: Carlsen congratulates Praggnanandhaa after losing

'Treated like a terrorist': UK academic tells HC on his deportation from Kerala

'Treated like a terrorist': UK academic tells HC on his deportation from Kerala

JNU V-C: 'Would resist inviting police onto campus'

JNU V-C: 'Would resist inviting police onto campus'

Premium
Anthony Fauci to step down as Biden's chief medical adviser, NIAID head

Anthony Fauci to step down as Biden's chief medical adviser, NIAID head

Video shows ADM lathicharging protester in Patna; probe on

Video shows ADM lathicharging protester in Patna; probe on

Why you should read ‘Russia’s Political Ideology’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Russia’s Political Ideology’

Premium
Russia detains ISIS militant plotting suicide attack in India: Report

Russia detains ISIS militant plotting suicide attack in India: Report

Can diabetes affect your sleep and vice versa?

Can diabetes affect your sleep and vice versa?

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 22: Latest News
Advertisement