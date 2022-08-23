Pune: Youth arrested for raping 16-year-old girl

A young man in his early 20s was arrested in Indapur for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in his neighbourhood. The girl’s mother lodged the first information report in this case on Sunday.
Police have booked the accused under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). Based on allegations made by the complainant, police have also invoked the SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the accused.
According to the FIR, the accused allegedly raped the girl at a farm on Saturday morning. Two more persons who came to the spot in a car were allegedly also involved in the crime. However, the probe so far has not confirmed gang-rape. Police said the accused was an acquaintance of the victim. “We are probing the allegations made in the complaint. One person has been arrested,” said the investigating officer.
