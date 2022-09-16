Pune: Youth arrested for posing as cop, cheating student

Pune city police arrested a youth who allegedly posed as a police officer and cheated a college student. The accused was identified as Shubham Ashok Mane (22), a resident of Dhankawadi.

According to the police, a few days ago, Mane intercepted a college student in Sinhagad Road area.

Falsely claiming to be an assistan police inspector, youth threatened the student, blaming him for indulging in ‘dhanda’ (prostitution) by bringing girls at his house.

Mane also allegedly took money from the student before leaving the spot.

The student then lodged an FIR at Sinhagad road police station. A crime branch team, headed by senior police inspector Anita More, initiated an investigation into this case.

The sleuths checked videos captured by CCTV cameras at the crime scene.

Police said they came upon the two-wheeler used by the accused in the CCTV footage. They obtained clues about the fraudster from the number of the two-wheeler used by him in the crime.

The sleuths then laid a trap and nabbed the accused near Dhankawadi bus stop on Thursday.

Mane was booked under Sections 420, 170 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).