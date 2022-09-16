scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 16, 2022

Pune: Youth arrested for posing as cop, cheating student

According to the police, a few days ago, Mane intercepted a college student in Sinhagad Road area.

Mane was booked under Sections 420, 170 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (File)

Pune city police arrested a youth who allegedly posed as a police officer and cheated a college student. The accused was identified as Shubham Ashok Mane (22), a resident of Dhankawadi.

According to the police, a few days ago, Mane intercepted a college student in Sinhagad Road area.

Falsely claiming to be an assistan police inspector, youth threatened the student, blaming him for indulging in ‘dhanda’ (prostitution) by bringing girls at his house.

Mane also allegedly took money from the student before leaving the spot.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Human as Resource’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-September 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Human as Resource’ or ‘...
Jogi movie review: Bollywood melodrama of Diljit Dosanjh’s film und...Premium
Jogi movie review: Bollywood melodrama of Diljit Dosanjh’s film und...
‘1984 is in our collective subconscious’: Diljit DosanjhPremium
‘1984 is in our collective subconscious’: Diljit Dosanjh
Vedanta-Foxconn shift: Frustration, anger in Maharashtra village as promi...Premium
Vedanta-Foxconn shift: Frustration, anger in Maharashtra village as promi...

The student then lodged an FIR at Sinhagad road police station. A crime branch team, headed by senior police inspector Anita More, initiated an investigation into this case.

The sleuths checked videos captured by CCTV cameras at the crime scene.

Police said they came upon the two-wheeler used by the accused in the CCTV footage. They obtained clues about the fraudster from the number of the two-wheeler used by him in the crime.

Advertisement

The sleuths then laid a trap and nabbed the accused near Dhankawadi bus stop on Thursday.

More from Pune

Mane was booked under Sections 420, 170 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

First published on: 16-09-2022 at 11:39:50 pm
Next Story

Encouraged first-year med students who returned from Ukraine to re appear for UG-NEET: MUHS V-C

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 16: Latest News
Advertisement