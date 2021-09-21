Pune yoga instructor found dead, police suspect suicide

A 37-year-old yoga instructor was found dead at her home in Sangvi on Monday morning. Sangvi police station officials suspect that she died by suicide.

The deceased has been identified as Vishakha Sonkamble, who is survived by her husband and two children, aged 10 and 6.

Inspector Sunil Tonpe, in-charge of Sangvi police station, said, “The husband of the deceased has told us that he and children had slept in the drawing room of the house and that when he woke up on Monday morning, he found his wife dead. She was pronounced dead when she was taken to a hospital. We have found a write up in her diary, which appears to be a suicide note written by her.”

Inspector Tonpe added, “Primary probe points to suicide. We will be speaking to the family members including those of the woman’s parents’ side. After findings from our preliminary inquiry, final autopsy report and verification of the suspected suicide, further action will be taken.