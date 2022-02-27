Pune: Yerwada prison guard attempts suicide in jail compound

A prison guard deployed at Yerwada Central Jail has allegedly attempted suicide within the prison compound using his official firearm. Officers said the incident took place early in the morning and the injured guard is being treated at Sassoon General Hospital.

The guard has been identified as Amol Mane (28). As per Rohidas Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IV), Mane tried to end his life at about 4.31 am by firing his service rifle.

Officials said Mane was on duty on the 3 am to 6 am shift at the prison’s main gate. He fired a bullet into his forehead using his self-loading rifle (SLR).

“His colleagues heard the fire and rushed him to the hospital immediately. He is currently on ventilator support,” the DCP said, adding that Yerwada police have registered a case and investigation is underway.

“The guard married only six months ago. We have been told that he tried to end his life owing to some issues in his personal life,” said Pawar.

On February 7, Samadhan Sawant (26), an undertrial accused in a Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) case, had committed suicide in Yerwada Jail.