Pune: Pedestrian dies after tree branch falls on him

A pedestrian who got injured after a loose branch of a tree fell over him in Yerwada died while undergoing treatment at a hospital here. Police have identified the deceased as Salim Kasam Shaikh (49), resident of Shani Ali in Yerwada.

Shaikh left his home around 2 pm on Thursday and was walking on the roadside when a loose branch of a Peepal tree near his residence fell over his head all of a sudden. Shaikh received major injury on his head and he collapsed on the spot. The same branch also hit another pedestrian at the spot, leaving him injured.

Police said that Shaikh was rushed to a private hospital soon after the mishap. He was undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of the hospital but succumbed to his injuries in the early hours today.

Local residents complained that Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) staff failed to clear the loose branches of the Peepal tree, due to which the mishap took place.

Earlier, last month on July 10, a woman identified as Jayashree Jagtap (48), resident of Azad Nagar in Kothrud, had died after a loose branch of a tree fell on her near the Santosh Bakery on the Apte Road in Deccan Gymkhana area.

Jagtap had taken a halt at the spot for having tea around 2 pm, when a loose branch of the tree fell on her all of a sudden, leaving her injured. She was rushed to a hospital for treatment but did not survive.