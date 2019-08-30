Pune: Yerawada hospital helps over 250 mentally ill patients reunite with families

Seven years ago, 30-year-old Ramesh (name changed), a patient with schizophrenia, was admitted to the Pune Regional Mental Hospital at Yerawada by his father, a farmer from Marathwada. For the first two to three months, Ramesh’s father visited him at the hospital.

But then, in a bid to ensure that Ramesh could no longer contact the family, he asked one of his relatives to file a fake complaint at the local police station. The complaint claimed that the family had suffered a financial crisis and while Ramesh was reported missing, the farmer’s wife was begging on the streets.

During the course of treatment, Ramesh’s condition improved and he started sharing details about his family. The medical social workers’ team at the hospital soon found that the police were misled as Ramesh’s father owned 40 acres of land.

The team got in touch with the farmer, who admitted that they were fed up of the aggressive and violent behaviour of their schizophrenic son, and that’s why they decided to sever ties with him.

Earlier this month, Ramesh finally met his family members after seven long years, when they came to the hospital to take him back home, said Dr Abhijit Phadnis, medical superintendent of the Regional Mental Hospital.

He told The Indian Express that hospital staff had to counsel the parents that mental disorders could be treated and family support was crucial for the patients.

Till now, hospital authorities have been able to reunite at least 250 mentally ill patients with their families. Seventy of these patients were unidentified and brought to the hospital by police, said Dr Phadnis.

The hospital is among the largest of the four mental health institutions run by the state government and has patients from the eight districts of Marathwada and four districts of western Maharashtra, including Pune, Ahmednagar, Satara and Solapur.

The total number of beds in the hospital is 2,540, but currently it has 1,276 patients, said Dr Phadnis. Despite the paucity of staff, the medical social workers’ team at the hospital was a dedicated one, he said.

One of the medical social workers, Mohan Bansode, recalled a three-year-old case, when police brought a man who was wandering on the streets of Satara. He was disoriented and unable to recall his name.

Gradually, the patient’s condition improved during the course of treatment and eventually, he was able to recall his sister’s phone number. Praveena Deshpande, another medical social worker, tracked down the patient’s family in Nagpur and went to met them. The patient was finally reunited with his family in August.

Hospital sets up halfway home

The hospital has set up a halfway home so that patients who have improved after treatment, but are still languishing due to lack of family support and social stigma, can be trained to become self-dependent.

A total of 50 patients who are now stable and have learnt to deal with their mental illness have been identified and relocated in the male and female wards respectively.

The hospital has tried to provide a homely environment in these wards. Patients are also sent to the occupational therapy department, where vocational skills are taught.